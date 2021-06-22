Stoke City are set to snap up defender Ben Wilmot from Watford, Football League World has claimed.

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill will be looking to freshen up his ranks ahead of next season in an effort to turn to Potters into promotion contenders.

They look set to be dealt a blow, with promising defender Nathan Collins poised for a £12m move to Burnley.

However, it has now been claimed that they could be set to land his replacement imminently. Reports have stated that Watford centre-back Ben Wilmot has agreed to join the club on a permanent transfer.

As per Football League World, the former Swansea City loan man has agreed a move and will undergo a medical ahead of a permanent transfer.

Should Wilmot link up with Stoke City, it will bring an end to his three-year affiliation with the Hornets. He joined the club in the summer of 2018 after a promising breakthrough campaign with Stevenage but has been unable to nail down a starting role.

Wilmot has spent two stints on loan away from Vicarage Road since joining in 2018. The 21-year-old first spent time on loan in Italy with Udinese Calcio before linking up with Swansea in 2019.

The England U21 International spent the 2019/20 season at the Liberty Stadium. In that time, he notched up 23 appearances for the Swans, also netting two goals.

Now, it seems he is set for a permanent move away from the club.

Should the move go through, Wilmot will leave Watford having made 33 appearances for their senior side. He was in and out of the side last season, playing 25 times in the Championship-winning campaign.