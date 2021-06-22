Charlton Athletic skipper Jason Pearce has signed a one-year extension with the club, in a deal which has the opportunity for a future coaching role at the club.

Pearce, 33, was due to be leaving the club at the end of this month when his contract expired.

Now though, the Addicks have announced that their skipper has penned a one-year extension to keep him at The Valley until the summer of 2022 and possibly beyond that in a coaching capacity.

The Englishman has featured 159 times in all competitions for the club having arrived from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2016.

He made 26 appearances in League One last season having been a utilised member of the squad under Nigel Adkins, whose side eventually placed in 7th of the League One table.

