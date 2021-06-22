Charlton Athletic skipper Jason Pearce has signed a one-year extension with the club, in a deal which has the opportunity for a future coaching role at the club.

Pearce, 33, was due to be leaving the club at the end of this month when his contract expired.

Now though, the Addicks have announced that their skipper has penned a one-year extension to keep him at The Valley until the summer of 2022 and possibly beyond that in a coaching capacity.

The Englishman has featured 159 times in all competitions for the club having arrived from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2016.

He made 26 appearances in League One last season having been a utilised member of the squad under Nigel Adkins, whose side eventually placed in 7th of the League One table.

Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans have reacted to the news of Pearce’s extension on Twitter – see what they had to say below:

Like the idea of experienced players having a path to a coaching career at the club. The way Pearcy is I can imagine him being a great coach. Good call by the club #cafc https://t.co/dtCPLB6Wqd — Lewis Neary (@LewisNeary_) June 22, 2021

Proper leader. Someone I'd love to stick around when he finishes playing too, got the right qualities for coaching. Congratulations @jpearce05 #cafc https://t.co/he6Ro69ntK — Tom Wallin (@Wallin58) June 22, 2021

Brilliant news – outstanding at the end of last season, a real leader and someone with much to give to the younger players — Lee Elliott (@drcrelee) June 22, 2021

This is really positive, he’s clearly a great leader and I’m really pleased that there is a pathway into coaching at the club. — John Fitzpatrick (@john_michael33) June 22, 2021

Good news! A great pro to have in the squad and hopefully as a coach. Clearly stated as back up so it’s win/win 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) June 22, 2021