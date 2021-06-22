Charlton Athletic’s Jason Pearce has signed a new contract with the club.

Pearce, 33, was due to leave Charlton Athletic at the end of this month. Now though, the club has announced that Pearce has penned a new deal which includes the oppurtunity for a future coaching role with the club:

The new deal includes the opportunity of a future coaching role at the club. 🔴⚪ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGcQDw pic.twitter.com/rCPyafSjFa — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) June 22, 2021

Pearce has been with Charlton Athletic since 2016. He joined from Wigan Athletic and has since racked up 147 appearances in all competitions for the club.

He made 26 League One appearances last season having been a useful member of the squad under Nigel Adkins.

The Addicks skipper is a favoured member of the side among fans and has a wealth of Football League experience to offer – he’s previously represented all of Bournemouth, Portsmouth, Leeds United and Wigan in a career which has seen him make 569 professional first-team appearances.

His side finished in 7th-place of the League One table last season – just behind 6th-place Oxford United on goal difference – and so going into next season, achieving a top-six spot will definitely be the aim for the Addicks.

Adkins has given the club and the players an uplift following the exit of Lee Bowyer to Birmingham City and they could yet be dark horses for an automatic promotion spot next season, if they can get some more names over the line this summer.

They’ve already made a good start with the signing of Jayden Stockley from Preston and Pearce’s extension is further good news, though Adkins will need a bit more to make sure his side has enough to compete in what’ll be a hugely compeitive League One campaign next time round.