Middlesbrough are ‘yet to make contact’ with Norwich City over the potential acquisition of head of recruitment Kieran Scott as their sporting director, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough are looking to reinvigorate personnel both on the pitch and off it this summer, with an overhaul needed for the squad and a rejigging of things behind the scenes on the cards too.

Chairman Steve Gibson is considering appointing a sporting director, something which their current hierarchical system doesn’t account for. They have identified Norwich City’s head of recruitment Kieran Scott as a potential candidate.

Scott is responsible for the Canaries’ signings of Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki, both of which helped the club to first place in the second tier last season. They also impressed in the Premier League prior to be relegated.

Norwich are looking to keep Scott at Carrow Road in a bid to appoint him as their sporting director. Currently Stuart Webber occupies the role but will leave at the end of his contract next year.

However, although he is on Middlesbrough’s radar, the report states that no contact has been made yet between Scott and Boro’s representatives.

It goes on to state that the priority at the moment is for Middlesbrough to sign players and achieve a place in the Championship top six. They narrowly missed out at the back end of last season, eventually finishing in 10th position. Warnock is said to be targeting eight or nine players this summer.

With plenty of players having been announced to be leaving the club before the end of the month, the Teessiders are in desperate need of replacements before the transfer window slams shut.