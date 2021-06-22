Middlesbrough are hoping to secure the signing of Yannick Bolasie this summer, but the winger is maintaining his fitness with non-league side Spalding United before making a decision on his future, according to The Hartlepool Mail.

Middlesbrough are keen to enter into talks to sign Bolasie, following his impressive loan spell last season. In 15 games for Boro he managed to score three goals and register four assists, becoming a fan favourite in the process.

With purse strings tight at the club, Neil Warnock’s side are looking to the free agent market to pick up signings that won’t break the bank. They have been linked to both Junior Hoilett of Cardiff City and Sammy Ameobi of Nottingham Forest; both of which will become unattached at the end of the month.

Bolasie also fits their criteria and having worked for Warnock at both Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace, the Democratic Republic of Congo could prioritise a move back to Teesside over choosing a club elsewhere.

They do face competition from other clubs however, with a report recently stating that Middlesbrough won’t go unopposed in their pursuit of Bolasie this summer.

Last season, despite impressing, Bolasie may not have been fully fit. He had not played a minute of football that campaign from August to January and so is maintaining his fitness in the off-season this time around.

He is training with non-league side Spalding United, who ply their trade in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands at present in a bid to be as fit and ready for next season as he possibly can be. Where he decides to play his football though, remains to be seen.