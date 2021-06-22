Middlesbrough have opened talks to sign Sammy Ameobi from Nottingham Forest, according to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider.

Middlesbrough are looking to overhaul their squad this summer, especially in forward areas. Despite a new striker or two being a priority for Neil Warnock’s side, they are also hoping to acquire a couple of new wingers too.

They have been linked with moves for both Junior Hoilett and Yannick Bolasie on free transfers in recent weeks. Both players are set to leave their clubs Cardiff City and Everton respectively.

But Middlesbrough have now identified another free agent winger as a potential new acquisition, with Nottingham Forest’s Sammy Ameobi having entered into talks with the Teessiders.

Ameobi played for Middlesbrough during a brief loan spell in 2013, playing nine times and scoring one goal and registering one assist.

At that time he was on the books at rivals Newcastle United. He had further loan spells away with the likes of Cardiff City and Bolton Wanderers before signing a permanent deal with the latter in 2017. He moved to Nottingham Forest two years later and left at the end of his contract this summer.

During his two years at the City Ground, Ameobi played 81 times and scored eight goals and managed to assist a further 11. Warnock will be hoping the player can have an immediate impact in the first-team as they eye a place in the Championship top six next season.

If the England U21 international is to sign, he would be in direct competition with the likes of Duncan Watmore, Marcus Tavernier, Djed Spence, Hayden Coulson and Marcus Browne at Middlesbrough.