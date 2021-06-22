Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be keeping tabs on Matthew Olosunde, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The right-back is thought to be on Sheffield Wednesday’s list of potential transfer targets.

Olosunde, who is 23-years-old, is a free agent this summer having rejected the chance to stay at Rotherham United.

He has a big decision to make on his future and has been in talks with Championship side Preston North End, as per a report by the Lancashire Evening Post.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday-linked striker on radar of Cardiff City

Olosunde spent the past two years on the books at Rotherham and made 70 appearances for the Millers in all competitions.

He helped them gain promotion from League One in his first season at the club before playing for them in the Championship last term.

Prior to his move to the New York Stadium, the full-back started his career in America with spells at Princeton Futbol Club and New York Red Bulls before moving over to England in January 2016.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday-linked striker yet to sign new League One deal

He joined Manchester United and spent three years on the books at Old Trafford.

However, they released him two summers ago and he was snapped up by Rotherham.

Thoughts

Olosunde would be a great addition for Sheffield Wednesday but it will be tough to sign him.

If a Championship club comes in for him, like Preston, his head may well be turned.