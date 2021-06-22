Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ben Amos has been made a ‘leading target’ for Ipswich Town, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Charlton Athletic are facing a battle to keep hold of the experienced stopper with Ipswich Town keen to land him.

Paul Cook’s side are in the hunt for a new number one for next season and have made the Addicks man one of their top targets for that position.

They are also interested in Dundee United’s Benjamin Siegrist, but face competition from Celtic and Wigan Athletic for his signature.

Amos, who is 31 years old, is out of contract at the end of the month and could be snapped up on a free transfer by the Tractor Boys.

Charlton would like to keep hold of him but the clock is ticking for Nigel Adkins’ side.

Amos was the Addicks’ number one this past season and made 48 appearances in all competitions.

The experienced stopper re-joined the club in 2019 having previously had a loan spell at the Valley a couple of years prior.

Amos has also played for the likes of Manchester United, Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City in the past.

Thoughts

Amos is a solid goalkeeper at League One level and would be a decent addition for Ipswich if they were able to agree a deal wit h him.

Losing him to a third tier rival would be a blow to Charlton who will need to find a replacement.