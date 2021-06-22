Peterborough United are in the market for defensive reinforcements as Darren Ferguson prepares his squad for Championship football.

Peterborough United are rumoured to have reignited their interest in Rangers defender George Edmundson ahead of next season.

Reports claimed Posh have seen a bid rejected for the centre-back. The club first tried to snap him up back in 2019, only for the Scottish side to swoop in and secure a deal ahead of them.

However, amid claims of Posh’s pursuit of Edmundson, the club should consider Cheltenham Town star Will Boyle as a potential alternative.

Boyle’s stock is high after a thoroughly impressive campaign with the Robins,

The former Huddersfield Town defender starred at centre-back as Michael Duff’s side secured promotion to League One. Unsurprisingly, the defender’s form has seen him attract interest from other Football League clubs.

Sheffield Wednesday have been heavily linked with a move for Boyle. Charlton Athletic and Rotherham United are also said to have identified the centre-back as a potential target this summer.

With Rangers reportedly reluctant to let go of Edmundson, Boyle would be a worthy alternative.

Injuries limited the 25-year-old to 36 appearances last season. However, he still earned a place in the League Two Team of the Season. His commanding performances at the heart of defence and goalscoring threat from set-pieces stood out in a successful campaign for Duff’s side.

He helped keep 15 clean sheets during the 2020/21 campaign. Not only that, but he chipped in with seven goals, also featuring in defensive midfield on one occasion.

Having become a star performer with Cheltenham since joining in 2017, Boyle will be getting a shot at playing in a higher league next season.

It would be interesting to see if Peterborough could tempt Boyle to London Road if they were to line him up as an alternative. Ferguson’s side now have the pulling factor of Championship football, so it awaits to be seen if and how they utilise that this summer.