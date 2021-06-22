QPR and Tranmere Rovers linked winger Josh McPake is not wanted by Doncaster Rovers, the Doncaster Free Press has reported.

QPR were credited with interest in the Rangers winger earlier this year.

This week, a host of new clubs have been linked with a move for McPake. League One sides Doncaster Rovers and Morecambe have both been said keen, while League Two pair Tranmere Rovers and Oldham Athletic were also rumoured to be keeping tabs.

Now, an insight into Doncaster Rovers’ true stance on a potential deal has emerged.

According to the Doncaster Free Press, McPake is not of interest to the League One side this summer. The report states that claims of Rovers’ interest are wide of the mark.

Richie Wellens will be looking to make his mark at the Keepmoat Stadium this summer as he looks to shape his squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

Doncaster are set to be in the market for loan signings. McPake is said to be available on loan ahead of next season, but it seems highly unlikely that he will be linking up with Wellens’ men.

With claims of Rovers’ interest dismissed, it will be interesting to see if any of the other linked clubs look to swoop.

QPR boss Mark Warburton dismissed speculation when asked about it earlier this year. As for Morecambe, Tranmere and Oldham, it awaits to be seen.

The Rangers starlet managed four goals on loan with Harrogate Town in the second half of last season, so could be a shrewd acquisition.