Bristol City are set to have their £1.4m bid for Oxford United defender Rob Atkinson rejected, Sky Sports has claimed (10:32, 22.06.21).

Bristol City are looking to bolster their defensive ranks this summer as Nigel Pearson hunts new additions ahead of next season.

Oxford United centre-back Rob Atkinson is reported to be on the Robins’ radar ahead of next season. The 22-year-old thoroughly impressed for Karl Robinson’s side during the 2020/21 campaign.

Now, an update has emerged regarding the club’s rumoured pursuit of the Oxford star.

Sky Sports is now claiming that Bristol City have made a bid of £1.4m for Atkinson. However, the U’s will reject the Championship side’s offer as they hold out for a £2m fee.

Reports emerged at the weekend (The Sun, 20.06.21, page 65) claiming that the Ashton Gate club were ready to pay as much as £1.6m to prize Atkinson away from the Kassam Stadium this summer. That might not be enough though, with Sky Sports revealing his £2m valuation.

With the Robins coming in with an opening bid, it will be interesting to see if they up their offer for the promising defender.

Last season, Atkinson played 44 times for Oxford last season, netting two goals and providing one assist. He helped keep 12 clean sheets as Robinson’s side reach the play-offs.

The commanding centre-back looks to be a promising defender for the future, but his performances last season also show he may be ready for a shot at Championship football already.