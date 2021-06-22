Burnley have reportedly ‘agreed a fee’ to sign Burnley’s Nathan Collins, reports Daily Telegraph’s John Percy.

Collins, 20, was this morning reported to be nearing a move to Burnley.

Football League World reported that Sean Dyche’s side were nearing a £12million agreement for the Republic of Ireland man and that a medical was booked’.

Now though, Telegraph reported Percy has confirmed that news, tweeting earlier this morning:

#BurnleyFC have agreed a fee with Stoke for defender Nathan Collins, in the region of £12m. Burnley had at least two offers turned down for Collins, 20, in the January transfer window #scfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) June 22, 2021

Collins featured 22 times in the Championship for Stoke City last season.

He had to contend with injuries but still found himself linked with a Premier League move throughout the campaign – all of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester City have been linked at separate points, but it seems like Burnley have won this transfer chase.

As for Stoke, they’ll be very welcoming of the supposed £12million transfer fee – Michael O’Neill’s side are notably trying to get rid of some of their big earners this summer and the incoming fee will undoubtedly help them on that front.

The Potters looked like top-six contenders in the first half of the season and a strong showing in the January transfer window looked to have set them up for a prosperous second half of the campaign – but that wouldn’t be the case.

Stoke fell right out of contention after New Year, finishing the season in 14th-place of the Championship table.

The loss of Collins will be damaging personnel-wise but Stoke could quickly find themselves in a perilous financial position if drastic actions aren’t taken soon.

They seem to have got a good deal for Collins if the rumoured £12million fee is to be believed.