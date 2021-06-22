Bradford City are leading the race to sign in-demand Torquay United man Ben Whitfield, a source has exclusively revealed to The72.

Bradford City are hoping to hand the attacker a move back to the Football League this summer.

Whitfield, 25, played for the Bantams as a youngster in their academy before they released him at the age of 16 but they now want him back.

He scored six goals in 28 games last season to help Torquay reach the National League Play-Off final.

However, the Gulls’ loss to Hartlepool United at Ashton Gate means they are set to lose the Yorkshireman.

Bradford are gearing up for life under new boss Derek Adams and are poised to see off competition from elsewhere to land Whitfield.

Swindon Town and Exeter City have been linked with a move for him recently, as per a report by Football Insider.

Whitfield had spells at Silsden and Guiseley after leaving Bradford before AFC Bournemouth signed him in 2014.

He spent four years with the Cherries but never made a senior appearance for them, instead spending time out on loan at Kidderminster Harriers, Yeovil Town and Port Vale.

The latter made his move permanent in 2018 but he left Vale Park a couple of years ago for Torquay.

Whitfield has caught the eye in the National League over the past couple of campaigns and Bradford are now eager to bring him back to Valley Parade.

The Bantams have already signed Andy Cook, Abo Eisa and Oscar Threlkeld in this transfer window and more signings are expected to be on the way.