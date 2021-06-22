Hull City are still understood to be in talks with Derby County’s Jack Marriott.

Hull City are keen to lure the striker to the KCOM Stadium on a free transfer this summer.

A new report from Hull Live suggests it “could be just a matter of time on this one” regarding the Tigers’ pursuit of the Beverley-born attacker.

Marriott, who is 26-years-old, is out of contract at Derby at the end of the month and will be leaving Wayne Rooney’s side after failing to agree terms over a new deal.

Hull boss Grant McCann knows him from managing him at Peterborough United and wants to reunite in East Yorkshire now.

Marriott joined Derby in 2018 and has since scored 17 goals in 86 games for the Rams, as well as having a loan spell away at Sheffield Wednesday last season.

Marriott started out at Ipswich Town but made his name at Luton Town, where he fired 28 goals in 91 matches.

McCann signed him for Peterborough in 2017 and he fired an impressive 33 goals for the Posh in his only season at London Road to earn a move to Derby.

He has struggled for goals over the past two seasons but Hull are keen to hand him an opportunity.

This is a deal that the Tigers fans on social media are quite excited about and Hull Live say it may not be long on this one.