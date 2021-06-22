Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass is attracting some serious interest going into the summer, and Yorkshire Live have offered some more clarity on his contract situation at Hillsborough.

Windass, 27, netted nine goals in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday last season.

He couldn’t prevent his side from finishing rock-bottom of the final Championship table though and now he looks set to be on the move this summer, with a clutch of Championship clubs said to be interested in a potential signing this summer.

Sheffield Star have reported recently that Millwall have seen an opening bid for the striker rejected, linking all of Fulham, QPR, Hull City, Preston North End, Stoke City and West Brom in the process.

According to Transfermarkt, Windass only has a year left on his Wednesday deal and now clarifying that, Yorkshire Live have reported that Windass signed a two-year deal with the club last summer, with the Owls having an option to extend by a further year.

“However, YorkshireLive understands that Windass penned an initial two-year deal last summer, with the option of a further year.”

Millwall seem to be the most keen on Windass as it stands – they’re in dire need of a striker going into next season with Kenneth Zohore having returned to West Brom and with Matt Smiths future still unclear.

QPR meanwhile might be a surprise mention in the race for Windass – they’ve recently completed a permanent deal for Charlie Austin but Mark Warburton’s side are noticeably gearing up for a promotion charge next season and so they’ll want all the firepower they can get.

Either way, it seems highly unlikely that Windass will be at Hillsborough next season – it all boils down to how much Dejphon Chansiri will accept for the Englishman.