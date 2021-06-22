Barnsley are interested in Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson, as per a report by The Athletic.

Barnsley are being linked with the Nottingham Forest winger in what would be an ambitious move.

Johnson, who is 20-years-old, is also attracting interest from Brentford, Leeds United and Leicester City.

He spent last season on loan at Lincoln City in League One and helped the Imps get to the Play-Off final.

The Wales international rocked up at Sincil Bank last summer and went on to make 48 appearances in all competitions for Michael Appleton’s side, chipping in with 13 goals and 14 assists.

Nottingham Forest won’t want to lose him and he still has another two years left on his contract at the City Ground.

However, that hasn’t stopped other clubs taking an interest in signing him this summer.

Brentford, Leeds and Leicester could try and lure him to the Premier League and their links to him aren’t really a surprise.

A move to Barnsley would raise eyebrows though.

Thoughts

Nottingham Forest will want to give Johnson a chance in their first-team next season after his impressive spell at Lincoln and it would be a surprise to see him leave, especially to a Championship side.

If he was to leave the Reds it is more likely that he would go to a team in the top flight.

Johnson will have a big price tag that may be too high for Barnsley.