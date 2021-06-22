Wolves’ have reportedly rejected an opening offer of £1million from Sunderland for Dion Sanderson, with Daily Mail linking all of Birmingham City, Cardiff City, Luton Town, Millwall Stoke City and Newcastle United.

Sanderson, 21, is a man in-demand going into this summer – the Englishman impressed on loan with Sunderland in League One last season and Wolves are reportedly open to selling the defender this summer.

Daily Mail report that Sunderland have opened the bidding at £1million. Wolves though have ‘swiftly rejected’ that bid.

As well as Sunderland, several Championship sides and the Black Cats’ North Eastern rivals Newcastle United are also said to be in the running to sign Sanderson this summer.

Here we take a deeper look into Sanderson’s potential Wolves exit…

What is the reported price tag?

Daily Mail report that Sanderson could be available for as little as £2million this summer. In the grand scheme of football transfers that isn’t a lot, but for a lot of teams in the Football League that might be a number just beyond their capabilities.

What are Sanderson’s reported wages?

Sanderson is contracted at Wolves until 2022 and according to Salary Sport, he earns just £820-a-week at the club.

What can he offer?

Sunderland fans will already know the answer to this question – with him in defence on either the right-hand side or probably more preferable, in the middle, Sanderson offers an almost complete coverage of the back-line.

It’s his speed that sets him apart from most defenders today. He can provides quality coverage right across the defensive line using his pace and in a few more years, with some more experience and a bit more bulking out, he’ll make for a really top-quality defender.

He’s also got passing ability, and he showed in a Sunderland shirt that he can handle the rigours of playing week-in and week-out so whoever might land him this summer, will have a really prosperous player on their hands.