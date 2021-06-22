Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall has been linked with a Premier League move throughout the past 12 months – what’s the latest with the 24-year-old?

Worrall has seen links to all of Burnley, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Norwich City and West Ham surface in the past 12 months or so.

The Englishman just capped another strong showing with Nottingham Forest in the Championship, featuring 31 times as his side claimed an uninspiring 17th-place finish under Chris Hughton.

Having been linked with a move away last summer, the likes of Burnley and West Ham are both reported to have reignited their interest going into this summer window.

The likes of Brentford, Palace and Norwich have only been linked recently but a report from Nottinghamshire Live earlier in the month gave the ‘state of play’ with Worrall.

They reported that there’s been no bids for Worrall, with the ‘odd phone call’ and clubs ‘keeping tabs’ – no club has taken their interest past this point though.

From Nottingham Forest’s perspective, they’ll no doubt be expecting interest in Worrall to intensify over the summer months and should that happen then they’ll need to bring in a replacement.

Former Forest man Steve Chettle recently mentioned in an interview with Nottinghamshire Live that he thinks Worrall would need replacing should be sold off this summer, with Hughton not having many other suitable options in the centre of defence other than Scott McKenna.

Worrall though would be a fine addition at Premier League level and it now seems to be a matter of time before he attracts some stronger interest from the top flight.