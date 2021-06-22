Charlton Athletic have appointed Glyn Shimell as their new goalkeeper coach, as announced by their official club website.

Charlton Athletic have acted fast to replace Andy Marshall, who has left to reunite with Lee Bowyer at Birmingham City.

Shimell has spent the past three years as Millwall’s head of academy goalkeeping.

He is a highly-regarded coach in the Football League and is UEFA A licensed.

Shimell has said: “Joining Charlton was an opportunity I just couldn’t turn down. I know Jason Euell and some of the club’s other coaches as you come across people when you are working in football and I’m also very aware of the talented goalkeepers currently at the club across the different age groups.

“I met with [Technical Director] Ged Roddy and then had a long meeting with [Manager] Nigel Adkins. It was good speaking with Nigel about what he wants from the role, especially as he is a former goalkeeper himself. I’m looking forward to getting started, meeting the players and the rest of the staff.”

He worked with the FA before landing a role with Bromley in 2013.

Shimell progressed up to become first-team goalkeeper coach for the non-league side and spent five years on the books there.

A spell at Crystal Palace then followed on for him before he joined Millwall in August 2018.

It is yet to be known who Shimell will be working with at Charlton next season.

Their number one from last season Ben Amos is out of contract at the end of the month and has been linked with Ipswich Town.