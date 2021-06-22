Hull City won’t be moving for Jordan Graham at this stage, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Not at this stage https://t.co/9Lv7TRLtsZ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 21, 2021

Hull City have been linked with the winger over the past 24 hours or so.

Graham, who is 26-years-old, has made the decision to leave League One side Gillingham and is in the hunt for a new club.

Birmingham City are keen to land him, as per a report by Birmingham Live, whilst a report by Hull Live yesterday suggests Lincoln City are also in for him.



Graham had an impressive past season for Gillingham in the third tier and scored 13 goals in all competitions.

He may now want to test himself in the Championship but is unlikely to move to Hull.

The Tigers already have Mallik Wilks and Keane Lewis-Potter as their options out wide and have recently brought in Randell Williams.

Graham will have to look elsewhere but doesn’t appear to be short of potential suitors.

He has played for the likes of Aston Villa, Wolves, Oxford United, Fulham and Ipswich Town in the past.

Thoughts

Birmingham seem to be the most likely to sign him this summer to me. Lee Bowyer will be keen to bolster his attacking options and Graham would be a shrewd addition for the Blues.

He has a point to prove in the Championship and will be itching to make the step up.