Luton Town have been trying to sign Carlos Mendes Gomes for a ‘couple of weeks’ now, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Luton Town are keen to strike a deal with the winger ahead of next season.

Mendes Gomes, who is 22-years-old, is a man in-demand after helping Morecambe gain promotion to League One for the first time in their history.

The Shrimps tied him down to a new one-year deal earlier this month and are said to value him at around £500,000.

Nixon said over the weekend that Hull City are also keen on the youngster, whilst the likes of Barnsley and Sunderland have also been linked since the end of last season, as reported by Football League World.

Luton have had a busy window so far and have brought in the likes of Allan Campbell, Reece Burke and Fred Onyedinma.

Gomes would be another shrewd addition for Nathan Jones’ side but there is competition for his signature.

Gomes was born in Senegal but moved to Spain as a youngster before spells in the academies at Getafe and Atletico Madrid.

He then moved to England and played non-league for Manchester-based side West Didsbury & Chorlton before Morecambe spotted him.

The winger has since become a key player for the North West outfit and fired 16 goals in all competitions last season to plant him on the radar of Luton.