Former Derby County and current Millwall boss Gary Rowett has hailed Tom Huddlestone, who he says is the ‘best passer of the ball’ he’s ever worked with.

Rowett has just guided Millwall to a second-straight top half finish in the Championship.

The former Derby County boss has seemingly settled down at The Den after some years on the managerial merry-go-round and has been discussing the situation regarding players on the free market.

Someone who’s been on that market for some time now is Huddlestone – the 34-year-old is best known for his time at Tottenham Hotspur where he made 209 appearances in all competitions over an eight-year period.

But the Englishman has been without a cub since being let go by Derby County last summer. Given the financial hardships of the past season or two, names like Huddlestone who’ve been on big wages in the past are struggling to find a club to accommodate them.

Speaking to News At Den, Rowett said:

“There are going to be a lot more players out of contract this year, a lot more players not getting the wages they were on last season.

“Tom Huddlestone is a classic example of that. I had him at Derby, signed him for Derby. He’s probably the best passer of a ball I’ve ever worked with. So to find someone like that not under contract shows how much the pandemic has affected the market.”

Huddlestone has 568 appearances to his name as a professional footballer, having turned out for Derby County in two separate stints, Spurs and Hull City too – he’s also been capped by England four times.

He’s one of a number of players who’ve been without a club since the pandemic took its toll on football but at 34, he could yet have a lot to offer a team in the Football League or even abroad. But he’ll need to make that move soon before falling into retirement.