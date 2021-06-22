Bristol City remain interested in Joe Pigott after his departure from AFC Wimbledon, as per Bristol Live’s Q and A with journalist Gregor MacGregor (21.06.21, 16.16).

Bristol City have him on their transfer watchlist as they prepare for next season.

Pigott, who is 27-years-old, is a free agent after parting company with AFC Wimbledon at the end of the last campaign.

When asked about potential striker targets, MacGregor said: “Joe Pigott is one of those, as we understand it.”

Pigott will be weighing up his options right now and is eyeing a move to the Championship. He has been linked with a few Championship club over recent times, with the likes of Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Derby County said to be keen during the last campaign, as reported by TEAMtalk.

AFC Wimbledon signed him in 2018 and he has since been their key man, firing 54 goals in 156 games in all competitions over the past three years.

Pigott started out at Charlton Athletic and had loan spells at Bromley, Gillingham, Newport County, Southend United and Luton Town as a youngster.

He left the Addicks on a permanent basis for spells at Cambridge United and Maidstone United before Wimbledon snapped him up.

Bristol City are gearing up for their first full season under Nigel Pearson and Pigott is someone who would give them more competition and depth up front for next term.