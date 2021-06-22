Sunderland are reportedly ‘close to agreeing’ a new deal with Aiden McGeady, and the club hopes that Denver Hume will ‘follow suit’, as per a report from Sunderland Echo.

Hume, 24, is an understated member of the Sunderland side. He’s a product of the club’s youth academy and has played an important role in the side over the last two seasons, racking up 56 appearances in the league.

Last time round he managed 24 League One appearances as he contended with injuries, with his absence making for a problem position at left-back for Lee Johnson.

The Englishman is one of a number of names out of contract at the end of the month but Sunderland Echo report that the club are hopeful that he’ll extend his stay, with McGeady supposedly closing in on agreeing new terms as well.

McGeady, 35, capped an impressive season last time round. Johnson brought him back into the side and the Irishman would go on to score four goals and rack up an impressive 16 assists in League One.

He’s been linked with a number of clubs going into the summer but reports towards the end of last week claimed that the Black Cats were closing in on a new deal for the winger.

The most recent report from Sunderland Echo has reiterated that, adding that they hope Hume will extend his stay too.

Keeping the pair at the Stadium of Light going into the 2021/22 season is imperative for Johnson if he’s to avoid another upset next time round.