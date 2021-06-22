Coventry City are not in for Charlton Athletic’s Chuks Aneke, as per a report by Coventry Live.

Coventry City have been linked with the Charlton Athletic striker but he is not believed to be on their radar at this time.

Aneke, who is 27-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension at the Valley with the clock ticking.

He has been linked with a move to the Championship with clubs such as QPR, Middlesbrough and Reading also said to be keen, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

The attacker was Charlton’s top scorer last season with 16 goals and they are keen to tie him down to a new deal. However, he may be seeing what other options there are out there right now.

Aneke joined the Addicks in 2019 and only managed one goal in his first year as they were relegated from the Championship. He no doubt made amends last term though.

He started out at Arsenal and had loan spells at Stevenage, Preston North End and Crewe Alexandra before leaving on a permanent basis for Zulte Waregem. He then spent two years in Belgium before moving back home for MK Dons in 2016.

Aneke fired scored 33 goals in 94 games to earn a switch to Charlton on a two-year deal that is expiring very soon.

Coventry have been credited with an interest over recent times but are not interested.