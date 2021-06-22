Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle is wanted by Norwich City, as per Sky Sports transfer centre (22.06.21, 16:02).

Sheffield United could face a battle to keep hold of the right-back this summer.

Bogle, who is 20-years-old, has been identified by Norwich as a potential replacement if Max Aarons leaves.

He impressed for the Blades last term despite their relegation from the Premier League and could be thrown a lifeline in the top flight by the Canaries.

Bogle signed for Sheffield United last September and made 21 appearances for the Yorkshire club last season in all competitions, chipping in with three goals.

He will get plenty of game time in the Championship in the next campaign and the Blades’ new boss Slavisa Jokanovic won’t want to lose him.

Sheffield United are under no pressure to sell him yet and he still has three years left on his contract at Bramall Lane.

Before he move there, the England youth international rose had spells in the academies at Reading and Swindon Town before Derby County snapped him up in 2016.

Bogle was a regular with the Rams at youth levels before breaking into their first-team under Frank Lampard.

He made 90 appearances in all competitions for the second tier side and helped them get into the Play-Offs in 2019 before heading out the exit door a year later.

Norwich are interested now but Sheffield United won’t want to sell.