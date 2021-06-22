Burnley are set to beat the likes of Arsenal and Leicester City to the signing of Stoke City’s Nathan Collins, reports Football League World.

Collins, 20, is ‘on the brink’ of sealing a £12million transfer to Burnley this summer, claims Football League World.

The Republic of Ireland man featured 22 times in the Championship last season and scored twice, having been linked with a move away right throughout.

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester United have been loosely linked with the Potters man, with the likes of Arsenal, Burnley and Leicester City having been linked more recently.

Now though, it seems that Burnley have won the race to sign the in-demand Collins – Football League World claim that the deal is ‘somewhere in the region of £12m’ and that a medical is ‘already booked’.

Collins then is seemingly nearing his Premier League move after a season of speculation.

Although his season just gone was somewhat blighted by injury his talents still prevailed and with Stoke City looking to shed weight form their wage bill, the sale of Collins comes at a good time for them.

He’s a really modern defender in that he can take the ball forward when necessary, he can pass the ball forward and he has a burst of pace which will hold him in good stead in the top flight.

£12million seems like a shrewd price for an up-and-coming defender like Collins but it remains to be seen whether Burnley are in fact nearing a deal for Collins.