A report from Hull Daily Mail has given an update on Gillingham’s Jack Tucker, who’s wanted by all of Hull City, Portsmouth and now Peterborough United.

Tucker, 21, was in the headlines last weekend when it was reported by The Sun on Sunday (20.06) that Portsmouth had opened the bidding at £200,000.

The Englishman starred in Gillingham’s last season which ended with them in 10th-place of the League One table, with Tucker featuring in all but three of his side’s 46 league outings.

Now though, Hull Daily Mail have reported that Pompey’s opening bid falls well short of Gills’ valuation – they want ‘above’ £500,000 for the defender, which has seemingly ruled Hull out of the race.

The same report mentions how Tigers boss Grant McCann wanted Tucker as a replacement for Reece Burke but a move to the Humber ‘is now unlikely’, with Peterborough United understood to be interested in a summer signing.

Posh have been linked with Rangers’ George Edmundson but Steven Gerrard seemingly intends to utilise the Englishman at Ibrox next season and so Darren Ferguson’s attention could quickly shift to Tucker.

Portsmouth’s opening bid has seemingly been knocked back and it remains unclear whether they’ll return with an offer closer to £500,000.

Thoughts?

Tucker seems nailed on to be moving on from Gillingham this summer and the Championship looks to be a good level for him.

Hull would’ve been an exciting move and whilst Portsmouth would still be a good move, he’ll no doubt jump at the opportunity to play in the Championship should it come along. Also, it remains unclear whether Pompey can up their offer.