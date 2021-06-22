Peterborough United have retained their long-term interest in Rangers’ George Edmundson and would be ‘willing to make a significant six-figure offer’, reports Daily Record.

Edmundson, 23, spent the second half of last season on loan with Derby County in the Championship. He featured 10 times for the Rams and scored once as his side eventually finished a place and a point above the drop zone.

He’s now returned to Rangers and Gers boss Steven Gerrard is said to have plans at Ibrox for him going into the next season.

Daily Record however report that the Englishman is a long-term target of Peterborough’s – Posh tried to sign him from Oldham Athletic before Rangers swooped in ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, and Darren Ferguson is reportedly ‘willing’ to make a ‘significant offer’ should Rangers’ stance on the player change.

The same report also credits Derby County with an interest – they say that the Rams would like a return for the defender but that they don’t have the ‘financial muscle’ as it stands, given their takeover situation.

Thoughts?

Edmundson showed in his handful of games at Derby County last season that he’s a really talented defender and it’s unsurprising to see Gerrard and Rangers seemingly fending off transfer interest early on.

But he’s at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing football week-in and week-out and if that proves not to be the case at Ibrox then hell need another loan, or even a permanent move.

Posh would be a good fit after their promotion into the Championship and they might yet just have the funding to go on and see it through, given their promotion and recent sales of names like Ivan Toney.