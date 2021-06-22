Sunderland have seen a £1million bid for Wolves’ Dion Sanderson rejected, as per Daily Mail, who’ve also linked Birmingham City, Cardiff City, Luton Town, Millwall and Stoke City.

Sanderson, 21, spent the last season on loan with Sunderland in League One. He made 26 League One appearances for the Black Cats and thoroughly impressed before being ruled out for the final few weeks of the season with a back injury.

He’s now back to full fitness and Wolves are reportedly ready to let him go this summer, but Daily Mail claim they want a fee closer to £2million for the Englishman.

Daily Mail reported on Monday evening that Sunderland had opened the bidding at £1million and that the offer was ‘swiftly rejected’ by Wolves.

The same report goes on to mention how all of Birmingham City, Cardiff City, Luton Town, Millwall and Stoke are ‘monitoring’ Sanderson’s situation, with Newcastle United keeping a close eye on proceedings too.