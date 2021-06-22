Blackburn Rovers have begun contract talks with striker Ben Brereton, Lancs Live has reported.

Blackburn Rovers’ £7m man has seen his stock rise significantly in recent weeks, becoming a hit in Chile after pledging his allegiance to the South American nation.

As it stands, Ben Brereton’s contract at Ewood Park will be expiring at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, reports have now emerged claiming that Rovers have now made their move to try and tie the attacker down to a new contract ahead of next season.

Lancs Live claims that talks between Blackburn and Brereton and underway over a new contract.

Tony Mowbray is keen to tie the former Nottingham Forest youngster down to a new contract. He penned a three-year deal with the Lancashire club in 2019 but has not agreed new terms since.

After struggling for results in front of goal in his first season, Brereton managed a decent return for Mowbray’s side last season.

Across all competitions, Brereton played 43 times during the 2020/21 campaign. In that time, he chipped in with seven goals and five assists, featuring on the left and right-wing as well as at centre-forward on occasion.

After a decent season at Ewood Park, Brereton has enjoyed success on the international scene.

Brereton recently declared for Chile’s national side. who he is eligible for through his Mum. He made his debut for Martin Lasarte’s side earlier this month and netted his first goal in just his second appearance, scoring the winner in a 1-0 win over Bolivia.