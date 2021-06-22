Peterborough United have identified Rangers defender George Edmundson as one of their top targets this summer, the Daily Record reports.

Peterborough United are yet to make their first signing of the summer transfer window following their promotion to the Championship,

However, director of football Barry Fry has stated talks are ongoing over six potential deals.

Now, a significant transfer update has emerged regarding one of the club’s main targets for the summer window.

As per a report from the Daily Record, Rangers’ George Edmundson sits at the top of the club’s defensive shortlist ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The report states that Posh have maintained their interest since 2019 when they first tried to sign the centre-back from Oldham Athletic. A deal failed to materialise and he ended up completing a move to Ibrox instead.

The Scottish Premiership side are said to be “aware” of the Championship new-boys’ interest. However, Rangers are not keen on letting Edmundson go. This is despite the fact that Posh are ready to pay a “significant six-figure” sum for his signature.

With Posh reportedly reigniting their previous interest, it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out over the coming months.

Since completing his move to Scotland, the 23-year-old has struggled to nail down a spot in the starting 11. Across all competitions, he has featured 17 times in two years, netting two goals in the process.

He linked up with Derby County for the second half of last season, playing 10 times for Wayne Rooney’s side.