Leeds United have put some serious emphasis on building up the strength and depth of their youth squads. This has increased since Andrea Radrizzani took over the Whites.

Leeds United have always invested in youth and the current cohort of youngsters at their Thorp Arch academy are showing signs of progress.

They won the Premier League 2 Division 2 competition last season. Next season they mix it with the real big boys in the Premier League 2 top tier.

One player who stood out for the young Whites was young striker Joe Gelhardt. He was signed from Wigan Athletic last summer.

The Latics were pressed to sell some of their gems such as Gelhardt due to the pressures of administration at the time.

Those pressures have subsided and the DW Stadium outfit preserved their League One status for next season.

However, according to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Leeds United are set to go back in for Wigan’s young starlet Sean McGurk:

Leeds have wanted him for some time and now they can sign him … https://t.co/IXNfCLrPNd — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 21, 2021

The above conversation seems to more than hint that Leeds United will be going back in for McGurk. He is a player the Whites have tracked and have even entered a bids for.

Sun man Nixon reported that January’s bid was turned down as it “was rated too low by officials and the club administrators” and was thus rebuffed. Leeds interest goes back to last year when a first bid was turned down in October.

McGurk is very highly rated by Wigan Athletic. The 18-year-old has certainly put in the performances that have caught Leeds United’s eyes.

In past games, 18-year-old McGurk has scored in three FA Youth Cup games. These goals have come against Everton, Manchester United and Birmingham City Under-18s.

He is of that calibre of player who would be brought in by Leeds United to slot straight into the Under-23s at Thorp Arch.

If Nixon’s thoughts are right, it could be sooner rather than later when the Whites land McGurk.