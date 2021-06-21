Blackpool earned a promotion to the Sky Bet Championship last season after fighting through the League One play-offs.

Blackpool now face a 2021/22 campaign in what is considered by many observers as the toughest second-tier competition in football.

The summer transfer window is coming up to two weeks open and already deals are starting to fly in. One club in the deals is Blackpool with Leeds United youngster Oliver Casey on the brink of a move to Bloomfield Road.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey initially broke the news that a deal was in the offing a week ago. Since then there has been little movement on the deal to bring the 20-year-old Casey to the club.

Yesterday there was a brief update from the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth who said that Casey was set to join after his “post-holiday quarantine is complete.”

Leeds Live’s Beren Cross adds that Casey “is expected to complete his transfer to Blackpool imminently.”

Cross adds that the young defender’s move to the Tangerines will see him rewarded with a three-year deal.

Cross also adds that sweeteners to the move include the fact that second-tier football is on the table as well as the opportunity to work with Neil Critchley.

Critchley, adds Cross, isn’t afraid to blood young players in first-team football. The Blackpool head coach worked extensively with the Under-18s and Under-23s at Liverpool before joining the Tangerines.

Casey has three appearances for Leeds United’s senior squad – these coming in cup competitions. He also featured 21 times for the Under-23s last season at United where he helped them to the Premier League 2 Division 2 title.

A move to Blackpool will give the youngster a better chance of forging ahead in football. This will be due to the added opportunities at Bloomfield Road. Playing there means he doesn’t have a raft of internationals in front of him.