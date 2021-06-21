Sheffield United target Dion Sanderson has been the subject of a rejected bid from Sunderland, the Daily Mail has reported.

Sheffield United are preparing for life back in the Championship and are reportedly eyeing up Wolves’ Dion Sanderson has a potential target.

The young defender has been attracting interest following his thoroughly impressive loan stint with League One side Sunderland.

Now, an update has emerged on Sanderson’s situation amid interest from both the Blades and the Black Cats.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, Sunderland have now seen a bid rejected for the Wolves centre-back. The League One side are said to have made a £1m bid for Sanderson, only for the Premier League outfit to knock it back.

The report has also revealed that Wolves value Sanderson at £2m, setting the benchmark value for Sheffield United if they want to bring him to Bramall Lane ahead of next season.

With the 21-year-old’s deal at Molineux expiring in 2022, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out this summer.

Sanderson looks to be a promising defender for the future but first-team chances with Wolves could be slim, potentially opening the door to a move away.

The former Cardiff City loan man has played only one time for Wolves’ senior side since making his way through the academy.

While on loan with Sunderland, Sanderson managed 27 appearances across all competitions. He netted one goal as Lee Johnson’s side made their way to the play-off final, where they were defeated by Blackpool.