Blackburn Rovers youngster Joe Hilton is poised for a loan move to Scottish side Hamilton Academical, the Daily Record is reporting.

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is looking to freshen up his squad with some new faces ahead of next season after their hopes of a top-six push fell by the wayside last time out.

Some players could be heading for the exit door, too. A number of first-team names have already departed, leaving at the end of their respective deals.

Now, it has been claimed that young goalkeeper Joe Hilton is also heading for a move away.

As per the Daily Record, Hilton is set to spend another season away from Ewood Park on loan.

Reports claim that a season-long loan move to Scottish side Hamilton Academical is on the cards. The two clubs are said to be close to a deal as the young ‘keeper looks to pick up senior experience away from the Championship outfit once again.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of the season out on loan, linking up with Fleetwood Town and Ross County. Now it seems Hilton is poised for a second spell in Scotland.

The Sale-born youngster is yet to make his senior debut for Blackburn Rovers but has appeared for the club’s U23s.

Since joining from Everton on a free transfer in 2019, Hilton has notched up 14 appearances for Rovers’ second-string side, keeping four clean sheets in the process.