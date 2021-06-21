Forest Green Rovers are set to complete the signing of Scottish midfielder Regan Hendry, The Courier has claimed.

Forest Green Rovers are preparing for the 2021/22 season under the management of Rob Edwards after failing to make their way through the League Two play-offs last season.

The club are yet to make their first signing of the window but have seen some players depart at the end of their respective deals.

However, it has now been claimed that Rovers are set to complete their first signing of the window.

As per The Courier, Forest Green are poised to snap up Scottish midfielder Regan Hendry following his departure from Raith Rovers.

The Scottish Championship side will be losing the former Celtic youngster this summer after he opted against penning a new deal with the club.

Hendry’s situation caught the attention of some top-tier Scottish clubs. Aberdeen and Hibernian were both reportedly alerted by the development, but it seems Forest Green Rovers is set to be the 23-year-old’s destination.

The report states that Hendry is poised to join the club in time for their pre-season preparations after talks with new manager Edwards.

Hendry could prove to be a brilliant bit of business for the Nailsworth club.

After being released by Celtic in 2019, the midfielder has become a key player for Raith. He joined the club permanently following his release after impressive stints on loan with the club.

Across all competitions, Hendry managed eight goals and 15 assists in 82 games for the club before his departure this summer.