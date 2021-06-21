Birmingham City’s young midfielder Tate Campbell is attracting interest from National League side Bromley, Football League World has claimed.

Birmingham City are preparing for the 2021/22 campaign after a thoroughly disappointing season last time out.

This summer brings Lee Bowyer his first transfer window in charge of the club and he will be looking to revamp his side before embarking on next season.

Now, it has been claimed the club face a decision amid interest in one of their young prospects.

As per a report from Football League World, the Blues’ young midfielder Tate Campbell is attracting transfer attention from National League side Bromley.

The 18-year-old spent a short stint on loan with the non-league side towards the end of the campaign and it seems Andy Woodman is interested in bringing him back to Hayes Lane ahead of next season.

The report states that the Ravens are interested in bringing Campbell back for a second loan spell next season.

Bromley’s interest leaves Birmingham City with a decision to make over the young midfielder’s immediate future. However, it is said that the Championship side will take their time over a decision.

During his stint with the club last season, Campbell found the net once in four appearances for the club.

The Blues’ prodigy is waiting to make his senior debut for the club, but has appeared in and around the first-team picture. Campbell was named on the bench back in January, remaining an unused substitute in a 2-0 loss at the hands of Blackburn Rovers.