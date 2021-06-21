Hull City have been interested in signing Luke O’Nien from Sunderland, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City have kept tabs on his situation but face a battle to bring him to the KCOM Stadium.

O’Nien, who is 26-years-old, is said to have better offers on the table. He is out of contract at Sunderland at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

He has been linked with the likes of Millwall, Luton Town and Middlesbrough in the Championship, as reported by Football Insider.

Read: Luton Town yet to strike deal with 2019 signing

O’Nien has been a regular for Sunderland since joining the Black Cats in 2018.

He since made 139 appearances for the League One side, scoring 11 goals and chipping in with 13 assists, but could be on his way out this summer.

O’Nien started out at Watford but played just once for their first-team before he was shipped out on loan to non-league side Wealdstone.

Wycombe Wanderers then signed him on a permanent basis and went on to play 119 times for the Chairboys.

Read: Millwall target on radar of West Brom

Hull have kept an eye on his current situation as the Tigers prepare for life back in the Championship.

Grant McCann’s side have been busy in the transfer window over the past couple of weeks and have signed Andy Cannon, George Moncur and Randell Williams.

More are expected to join the East Yorkshire club but O’Nien is unlikely to – which could pave the way for the likes of Luton, Millwall and Boro to swoop in.