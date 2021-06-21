Middlesbrough loanee Brad James proved to be the match winner as Hartlepool United secured a win in the National League play-off final against Torquay United to earn a place back in the EFL.

Middlesbrough allowed James to join local side Hartlepool United on an emergency loan deal. Pools’ first choice goalkeeper Ben Killip picked up a season ending injury two months ago and James came in to fill the vacancy.

Since then he has played every game for the National League side, as they achieved a place in the play-offs. They progressed through into the final, with Torquay United the only side the stand in their way to reach League Two.

The game ended 1-1 at neutral ground Ashton Gate after goals from former Middlesbrough youngster Luke Armstrong and a surprise Torquay scorer, with goalkeeper Lucas Covolan netting a 95th minute equaliser.

Penalties were the on the agenda to settle the tie and James made the match winning save from Matt Buse’s spot kick to secure Hartlepool’s promotion up into the EFL. Dave Challinor’s side have not been in the EFL since 2017 and will hope to remain there for as long as possible.

James will return to Middlesbrough at the end of his loan spell and will be hoping to be in contention when the Teessiders’ pre-season campaign gets underway next month.

He will be in direct competition with fellow youth team prospect Sol Brynn and probable number one Joe Lumley, who arrived from Queens Park Rangers on a free transfer earlier in the window.