Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly rejected a bid from Millwall for striker Josh Windass, who’s also been linked with both Birmingham City and Fulham recently.

Windass, 27, still has a year left on his Sheffield Wednesday contract.

The striker scored nine Championship goals for the Owls last season, with many of them coming towards the end of the campaign to give his side a fighting chance of survival on the final day.

Going into summer though, reports linking him with a move away have intensified – Millwall have been closely linked with the striker, whilst Birmingham City and Fulham have both been linked too.

Now though, Sheffield Star report that the Owls have ‘swiftly rebuffed’ Millwall’s opening offer for Windass, writing that a ‘much-improved’ bid will be needed for the Owls ‘to even considering’ selling Windass this summer. Thoughts?

Sheffield Wednesday have been quite stern with selling their players in recent seasons but now might be the time to sell up.

The value of the incoming offer from Millwall is not know and neither is Windass’ price-tag. But it’s hard to see Wednesday rejecting a sizeable offer in the position they’re in and so it could suggest that Millwall have tabled a lowball offer.

Still, Windass remains in the headlines and for any of Millwall, Birmingham City or Fulham, he’d be a really strong addition.

Previous reports have claimed that he wants to remain at Hillsborough but whether hat’s the case or not remains to be seen – the race for his signature certainly seems to be heating up though and there could be a contested few weeks ahead for the Englishman.