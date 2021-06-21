Championship-linked Neco Williams from Liverpool is a wanted man in the Premier League, with Leeds United among those linked .

The Wales international is on the radar of Southampton, Wolves and Leeds United, according to a report by Goal.

Williams, who is 20-years-old, has been linked with a move to the Football League recently with TEAMtalk suggesting Barnsley, Swansea City and Cardiff City are keen on loaning him.

However, it is unlikely that he will be dropping into the Championship this summer.

Goal are suggesting that Liverpool are prepared to sell him for around the £10 million and he is keen to get some regular football somewhere.

Williams is currently away at the Euros with Wales and played yesterday in their 1-0 defeat to Roberto Mancini’s Italy.

He has been on the books at Liverpool for his whole career to date but may be using the tournament now to get in the shop window.

The defender has since risen up through the youth ranks at Anfield and was handed his first-team debut by Jurgen Klopp in a League Cup clash against Arsenal in 2019.

The Wrexham-born defender has since gone on to play 24 more times for Liverpool and was part of their side who won the title in 2020.

He may now be on his way out of the Merseyside club this summer on a permanent basis with Southampton, Wolves and Leeds among those linked.