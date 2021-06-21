QPR linked winger Josh McPake is attracting interest from League One pair Doncaster Rovers and Morecambe, The Independent has claimed.

QPR boss Mark Warburton is in the market for new additions this summer as he looks to freshen up his ranks ahead of next season.

In the run-up to the transfer window, Rangers winger Josh McPake was linked with a move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Now, it has been claimed that the 19-year-old is now attracting fresh interest from clubs in League One, League Two and the Scottish Premiership.

As per The Independent, League One sides Doncaster Rovers and Morecambe are both eyeing up McPake ahead of next season.

Not only that, but fourth-tier duo Oldham Athletic and Tranmere Rovers are also taking an interest in the Scotland youth international. Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell are said to be in the pursuit of the youngster.

The report writes that McPake could be allowed to leave the Ibrox club this summer. His contract expires at the end of the upcoming season and Rangers could look to cash in on him to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing this time next year.

The attacking prodigy has only played once for Rangers’ senior side. Much of his experience has come on loan away from the Scottish champions.

Having previously spent time with Dundee and Morton, McPake linked up with Harrogate Town in January.

With the Sulphurites, the Coatbridge-born starlet chipped in with four goals in 23 appearances. McPake featured on both the left and right-wing as well as in attacking midfield on occasion.