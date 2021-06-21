Charlton Athletic would no doubt like to bring back Liam Millar from Liverpool this summer.

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins made it clear last week that he would be interested in re-signing the winger if he was able to, as per a report by London News Online.

Goal are claiming Liverpool are planning to loan him out to a Championship club this summer – which is a big blow to the Addicks.

Millar, who is 21-years-old, spent the second-half of last season on loan with Charlton and made a decent impression with the League One side.

He joined the London club in the January transfer window to get some first-team experience under his belt and went on to play 27 times, chipping in with three goals and six assists.

The Canada international is way down the pecking order at Liverpool and is expected to head out again but to the second tier to continue his development.

QPR, Millwall and Stoke City were linked with him during last season, as reported by Football Insider.

He moved to England when he was just 13 and joined the academy at Fulham before he moved to Liverpool in July 2016.

Millar was handed his first and only first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side in February in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

He had a spell at Kilmarnock before he joined Charlton and enjoyed plenty of game time up in Scotland.

Millar is expected to move to the Championship next but to where is yet to be known.