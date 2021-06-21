Liverpool ‘could’ loan out Ben Woodburn again this summer, report Goal – the 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Blackpool.

Woodburn joined Blackpool on a short-term loan deal at the start of the season just gone.

He went on to feature 10 times for Blackpool in the first half of the 2020/21 League One campaign before returning to Liverpool.

The Welshman returned to Anfield and proved prolific for the club’s development side but wouldn’t make a first-team appearance, instead making the substitute’s bench on a handful of occasions towards the end of the season.

As for Blackpool, they went on to earn promotion from League One. They put in a tremendous 2021 period to finish in the top-six, eventually beating Lincoln City in the League One play-off final to secure their return to the second-tier.

Neil Critchley’s side haven’t hinted at bringing Woodburn back to Bloomfield Road since he returned to Liverpool but with the Reds looking to loan him out again this summer, he could end up in the Championship.

With the Tangerines, Woodburn seemed to be lacking a bit of match fitness.

It was his third loan spell in as many seasons and a third one that didn’t really work out – he made seven league appearances on loan at Sheffield United in the 2018/19 season and 14 with Oxford United during the 2019/20 campaign.

Thoughts?

After stepping into the Championship, Blackpool will likely be looking elsewhere for some midfield talent – Woodburn remains exactly that but he really needs to have a solid loan season to get himself back into contention at Liverpool.