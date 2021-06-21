Middlesbrough are plotting a move for Norwich City’s head of recruitment Kieran Scott, with Scott planned to be Boro’s Sporting Director, according to a report by The Sun.

Middlesbrough are looking to reinvigorate their hierarchy with the appointment of a sporting director, something which their current system doesn’t have.

Scott is responsible for the brilliant purchases of both Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki at Carrow Road and he has garnered himself quite a reputation.

He has previously expressed his desire to take up a role as a sporting director and Middlesbrough look to be willing to offer him such a position according to the report.

However, Boro face competition in this respect from Norwich themselves. Scott’s desire for this sort of role could see the Canaries offer him their equivalent with current sporting director Stuart Webber suggesting he is to step down when his contract comes to an end next year.

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson is looking to make changes both on and off the pitch this summer. Although it is not known if the appointment of a sporting director is a priority, there is a need to make new additions in terms of squad personnel.

The exits of Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher, Marvin Johnson, Jordan Archer, and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, and the expiration of loan deals for Marcus Bettinelli, Yannick Bolasie, and Neeskens Kebano has left a huge hole in the squad.

Boro will be hopeful of making some new signings this transfer window as they aim to achieve a place in the Championship top six come the end of next season.