Accrington Stanley are set to sign Liam Coyle from Liverpool, as per a report by Goal.

Accrington Stanley are poised to snap up the midfielder on a free transfer.

Coyle, who is 21-years-old, has been released by Liverpool but is being handed a move to League One.

Bolton Wanderers passed up the opportunity to sign him earlier this year, as per a report by The Bolton News.

Coyle has risen up through the youth ranks at Liverpool and broke into their Under-18’s side when he was just 15 during the 2015/16 season.

He was tipped for a bright future at Anfield and later went on to captain their youth sides.

The youngster moved up to the Under-23’s a few years ago but suffered a back injury that kept him out of action for a while.

Liverpool handed him a new one-year deal last year but that is expiring at the end of this month and he is heading out the exit door.

Accrington are now bringing him in for next season in a bid to boost their midfield department.

John Coleman’s side will be hoping they can aid his development and turn him into an established Football League midfielder.

Stanley finished 11th in League One last season and will be hoping for more of the same in the next campaign.