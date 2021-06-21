Jerry Yates has hinted at his stance over his Blackpool future, saying he and his teammates “can’t wait” to get started in the Championship.

Jerry Yates’ impressive performances during the 2020/21 campaign have understandably attracted plenty of transfer interest ahead of next season.

The Blackpool hotshot has been linked with a host of clubs. West Brom, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers have all been said keen on Yates, who is reportedly valued at £5m by the Tangerines.

Now, the prolific striker has hinted at his stance regarding his future amid ongoing speculation.

Speaking to the club’s official website after collecting three awards for his performances, Yates stated he is looking forward to life in the Championship, speaking ambitiously about the club’s prospects heading into next season.

Here’s what he had to say:

“To secure the promotion and to win the individual awards are things I’m really proud of.

“I think we can look forward to what will be a really exciting season in the Championship, and I can’t wait for it to get started.”

With Yates excited for life in the second-tier, it will be interesting to see if he is still with Blackpool come the opening day of the season.

Plenty of clubs will be hoping to tempt him away from Bloomfield Road, but the striker’s ambitious and optimistic words regarding Blackpool’s prospects could hint that he would rather stay with Neil Critchley’s men.

Last season, Yates managed 23 goals and nine assists across all competitions. He featured 54 times for the Tangerines, locking down a starting spot.

Given his form over the course of last season, it comes as no surprise to see Yates attract significant interest.

With plenty of time in the transfer window left, it awaits to be seen if anyone can secure a deal for the striker ahead of next season.