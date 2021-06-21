Liverpool’s Taiwo Awoniyi has finally secured UK work permit and will be sold this summer, with Stoke City, West Brom and Fulham having both been linked.

Awoniyi, 23, has just spent the season on loan at Union Berlin from Liverpool.

The Nigerian forward though looks like to be sold on this summer – Goal report that the Reds will sell Awoniyi among other if a ‘suitable’ offer is made – he’s secured a UK work permit almost six years after joining – with Fulham and West Brom having previously been linked.

The Athletic reported earlier in the month that all three Championship clubs were showing an interest in the Liverpool man, who has been valued at £8million.

Thoughts?

Awoniyi has had to endure a tough few years given his work permit situation.

He joined Liverpool back in 2015 but has never made a single first-team appearance for the club, spending every season since out on loan.

He’s sent time with the likes of Mouscron, Nijmegen, Gent, Mainz and last season Union Berlin where he scored five goals in 21 Bundesliga appearances.

Whether he’ll end up in the Championship is a different story though. That £8million price tag is typically steep from Liverpool but it might just be a shrewd price for a still-unproven striker.

Fulham of the three look most likely to spend that kind of money on a striker with Aleksandar Mitrovic’s future uncertain, whilst Stoke are hurrying to shed their wage bill and West Brom in the midst of a managerial change.