Former Bradford City man Jake Reeves is on his way back to the Football League.

The midfielder has exercised a clause in his contract at Notts County that will allow him to return to the EFL, as announced by their official club website today.

Reeves, who is 28-years-old, was released by Bradford at the end of the 2019/20 season and subsequently moved into the National League for the first time.

He was a key player for Notts County last term and made 43 appearances for the National League side in all competitions.

Read: Bradford City risk losing goalkeeper this summer

He has said: “I’m 28 now and, having had a couple of years out of football due to my injury at Bradford, I need to be playing in the EFL.”

Reeves joined Bradford in 2017 from AFC Wimbledon for £150,000 and was a regular in his first few months with the Yorkshire side. However, injury struck and he was out of action for 13 months.

He fought back and regained his fitness to get back into the Bantams side in the season before last having seen them get relegated from the sidelines to League Two.

Read: Bradford City receive boost in pursuit of midfielder

However, Reeves was shown the door by Bradford last year and has since had to drop into non-league.

The ex-Brentford and Swindon Town man is now poised to return to the EFL this summer and it will be interesting to see where he goes.